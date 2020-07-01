JUST IN: 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Breaking News
WHO warns against lockdown easing

WHO warns against lockdown easing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of accelerated transmission of Covid-19, as countries ease lockdown ...

The Herald

Senior Health Reporter
Seventeen new cases of Covid-19, a majority of which are from quarantine facilities were reported yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 591.

From the cases confirmed yesterday, 13 involved returnees from South Africa, one from Botswana while three were local transmissions. The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily update shows that one of the cases confirmed as a local transmission had contact with a known confirmed case.

Investigations are however, underway to establish the source of infection for the two other local transmissions. Cases of recoveries also continue to increase with latest statistics from the update standing at 162, leaving the country with 421 active Covid 19 cases.

The latest recoveries were reported from Mashonaland East (3), Mashonaland Central (2), Bulawayo (2), Matabeleland North (2), Mashonaland West (1) and Manicaland (1). The number of people who have died from the virus remain at seven.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 591, recovered 162, active cases, 422 and seven deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020,” reads part of the update.

Zimbabwe has so far conducted 67 755 tests for Covid-19 from which, 30 711 were diagnostic tests while the remaining were rapid tests done for screening purposes.

