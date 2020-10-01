JUST IN: 10 MDC-T MPs expelled

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Parliament has this afternoon expelled 10 MPs from the MDC-T after their party wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda made the announcement this afternoon. The 10 are Eric Murai, Concilia Chinanzvavana, Earthrage Kureva, Dorcas Sibanda, Unganai Tarusenga, Lynette Karenyi-Kore, Prince Sibanda, Wellington Chikombo, Caston Matewu and Susan Matsunga

Adv Mudenda said he will soon inform President Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on the existence of vacancies in terms of the Constitution. The recall of the 10 is a culmination of 21 MPs the opposition party has recalled to date following leadership wrangle affecting the party.

The recalling of MDC-T MPs followed a Supreme Court ruling in April this year confering legitimacy to Dr Thokozani Khupe as the leader of the party.