Breaking News
JUST IN: 10 feared dead as buses collide

JUST IN: 10 feared dead as buses collide

At least 10 people died on the spot, including both drivers, while several others were injured when two buses - ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: 10 feared dead as buses collide

06 Oct, 2019 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: 10 feared dead as buses collide

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo and Michael Magoronga

At least 10 people died on the spot, including both drivers, while several others were injured when two buses – Govasburg and Mandeep Tours – collided head-on just before Kwekwe River along the Gweru-Kwekwe road this morning.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene around 8:30 am, Gweru and Kwekwe Fire Brigade were using cutters to try and retrieve the bodies of the two drivers trapped on the seats.

Officer Commanding Kwekwe District, Chief Superintendent Conrad Mubaiwa, who was at the scene of the accident, confirmed the disaster.

He said the number of the deaths could rise.

“We have 10 people who died on the spot including the two bus drivers but we are still at the scene.

“We will do a follow up on those who were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital,” he said.

More to follow . . . 

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting