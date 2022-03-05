Juru Student Association, Starbrite partner in rural talent scouting

Victor Maphosa recently in Juru

JURU Student Association has partnered with Starbrite to scout for talent from youths in Goromonzi district, as the two organisations aim to tap into the rural set up for talent in various genres.

Over the weekend, 150 youths from the district participated in a competition and out of the 150, 20 winners made it to the next stages where another competition will be held soon to choose those who will contest at national level.

Founder and president for Juru Students Association (JSA) Mrs Emily Jesaya said youths from rural areas should also be given a chance to showcase their talent, hence the platform at Juru Growth Point.

“Today we are gathered at Juru Growth Point where we are hosting a talent show in partnership with Starbrite.

“The main objective of this show is to scout for talent from youths who are living in the rural areas.

“It is important for them to have someone who will help them climb up the ladder as it is difficult to do it on their own.

“So today we managed to register about 150 youths who wanted to showcase their talent in the areas of music, dancing, poetry and drama.

“They will contest and Starbrite will then select 20 finalists who will then be fine-tuned before the final competitions where two will be picked to represent Goromonzi in Starbrite competitions.”

Mrs Jesaya said the programme targeting youths in rural areas is ongoing which will be held each year

“We are going to move from district to district until our youths in the rural areas are given a chance to showcase their talents.

“On another note, I want to urge youths to desist from abusing drugs and substances which are now threatening their future. We will also take advantage of this platform to raise awareness on the dangers of drug abuse.”

Starbrite director, Mr Barney Mpariwa who was present at the event said he was impressed by the talent shown by youths in Goromonzi.

“As you know for the past 10years we have been going around the country in every province looking for talent. Unfortunately for the past two years we have not been doing that because of Covid-19, so most people have been submitting their auditions through social media.

“But now that things are beginning to open up a lot of people are inviting us to areas that were not on our road map like this place here has never been on our roadmap but this time around they said, look we also have talent please come to Goromonzi North and hold auditions, so that is exactly what we are doing here.

“This platform is available to everyone who is talented, we have been partnering Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and we have been into prisons scouting for talent, so it does not matter where one is domiciled as long as they have talent.

“So as you see we are here and it is quite exciting, I am surprised with the kind of talent that is here. I am quite impressed.”

Some youths who contested thanked JSA and Starbrite for giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Thirteen year-old Innocent Chakwenya from Goromonzi who showcased his talent in drum beating said his wish is to be recognized and win at national level.

“I want to thank Starbrite and JSA for this platform where we showcased our talents. My wish is to be a professional artiste and be known across the country.”

Patience Mabeza (22) said she has always wanted to have an opportunity to showcase her singing talent.

“I am really happy, I am a singer and today I performed before others. I just want to thank JSA and Starbrite, I appreciate what they have done to give us a platform to showcase our talents.”

Mabeza appealed to youths to abstain from drug abuse and focus on nurturing their talents and dreams.