Junior national swimming championships set for Harare

Sports Reporter

LOCAL swimmers shift their focus to the Zimbabwe Junior National Championships to be staged in Harare on March 11 and 12.

The gala will be held at Chisipite Senior School.

Harare Amateur Swimming board member Nikki Johnsen said they are fielding 72 swimmers for the event that is expected to attract more than 150 swimmers.

Other provinces that have submitted their entries include Bulawayo, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Country Districts.

The age group categories range from nine-and-Under to 12-year-olds.

Most of the provinces recently competed at the senior national championships in Bulawayo.