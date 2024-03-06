Jungleman shows up at ZIFA programme

Sports Reporter

LOCAL grassroots football coaches attending a capacity building workshop at Prince Edward School got a pleasant surprise after legendary former Zimbabwe and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce “Jungleman” Grobbelaar made an unannounced appearance at the venue to express solidarity in the country’s football development efforts.

Grobbelaar, who made 32 appearances for Zimbabwe between 1980 and 1998, met members of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee and discussed football development before mingling with the coaches.

“Legendary Zimbabwe and Liverpool keeper, Bruce “Jungleman” Grobbelaar dropped by Prince Edward High School where the FIFA Football for Schools program is taking place. What an inspiration for our grassroots coaches!” said ZIFA on their social media sites.

ZIFA are set to launch the FIFA Football for Schools programme on Thursday at Prince Edward High School. The launch was preceded by a two-day capacity building workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday for former players, school teachers and community coaches.

The FIFA Football for Schools program targets mainly school going children from the development stage.

All provinces are going to be represented and all the participating schools are going to receive size 4 footballs.

“F4S is a mass participation program that aims to contribute to education, development, and empowerment of boys and girls across the globe reaching all 211 FIFA Member Associations,” said ZIFA in a statement.

“It is run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, with the aim of contributing to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children.

“F4S seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system.

“The programme is designed to promote targeted life skills and competencies through football and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”