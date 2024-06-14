Judo team set for SA champs

Sports Reporter

The JUDO Association of Zimbabwe will next month send 30 judokas to the South African Championships to be held in Bloemfontein.

The event is scheduled for early July.

It is one of the events in the region that local judokas look forward to.

JAZ president Smart Deke confirmed they are sending a team made up of juniors and seniors.

The competition will kick off on 2 July with the Schools’ Novice and Advanced competitions before the Open Championships get underway on 3 July up to 5 July.

“Over the years, Zimbabwe have competed in this event and it is a very important event for us because it is a good platform that sharpens our athletes to prepare for major future events,” he said.

“It is open to athletes at different levels, from the novices, inexperienced judokas, up to experienced judokas. So, it is a very good platform for us and a very important event. This year we are sending about 30 athletes.”