Judicial Service Commission website hacked

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) website has been hacked and the information being posted is false, the Commission has said.

This came after a Twitter handle, @PacheduZW, operated by what is referred to as ‘Team Pachedu’ has been sharing some information purported to have been lifted from the JSC website.

The Commission manages an interactive website which is used to share content with litigants and members of the public on the operations of the courts and the commission.

In a statement, the Commission said their website does not host information relating to the personal details of its staff members.

“The information purported to have been accessed on the JSC website by ‘Team Pachedu’ has not been accessed from official information on the JSC website but has been posted by ill-meaning intruders to spin their malicious narrative. The contents of that information are patently false and meant to mislead members of the public.

“The JSC has since launched full scale investigations into the unauthorized intrusion into its website. Finally, we wish to assure members of the public that the Judicial Service Commission servers are secure.”

