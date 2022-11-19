Judges, lawyers to fine-tune justice system

Court Reporter

JUDGES and lawyers will next week meet in Kariba to discuss further improvements to the justice delivery system and other matters of concern in the legal world.

The annual bar-bench colloquium opens on Friday next week and brings together judges and lawyers in a collegial environment that seeks to develop the country’s jurisprudence, sharing legal experiences and solving problems of mutual concern.

This year’s edition of the colloquium will run under the theme: “Building Strong and Adaptive Institutions: Towards a Digital and Responsive Judicial System”.

In a statement yesterday, Judicial Service Commission Corporate Affairs Communications executive, Mr Daniel Nemukuyu, said the theme was chosen in line with current judiciary trends that put emphasis on the importance of digital technology in enhancing the judicial system.

“The dialogue will also seek to promote justice delivery in the ever-digitalising world. The justice delivery system, which is an essence of the rule of law, finds practical expression and vindication in the participation by members of the profession in their different roles in the administration of justice.”

The bar-bench colloquium was founded in 2009 after being sanctioned by the Constitution.

Over the years, the colloquium has become an integral intervention in the justice sector through establishing dialogue between the judiciary and the Law Society of Zimbabwe on the administration of justice. The dialogue also contributes towards the construction of bridges between the bar and the bench and reducing hostilities to achieve world class justice delivery.