Judges interviews start today

Chief Court Reporter

Public interviews to pick suitable candidates to fill 10 vacant positions at the High Court and one position at the Administrative Court begin today in Harare.

The interviews will be broadcast live on national broadcaster ZBC, with the first batch of 18 candidates being questioned today.

The Judicial Service Commission panel led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, will conduct the interviews, aimed at promoting transparency and accountability as well as strengthening public confidence in the judiciary.

The interviews will run for three days from today until Wednesday.

For easy management of the process, the 39 candidates for the interviews have been split into three groups, with the first group of 18 set to appear before the interviewing panel today while the second group of another 18 would have their interviews tomorrow.

The three aspiring to fill the vacant position at the Administrative Court would be interviewed on Wednesday at the same venue.

The 39 candidates sailed through to the second and final stage after successfully undergoing an aptitude test last month.

Aptitude and behaviour are important in determining whether an individual is a good match for the job and institution.

Because of a candidate’s prior work experience, it may be easy to determine if they have the necessary skills and experience.

The JSC now requires aspiring judges to undergo an aptitude test in addition to extant nomination procedure ahead of interviews for the office. Once all the procedures are through, the JSC will then send a list of recommended interviewees to the President who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.

According to the Constitution, a person qualifies to be appointed a judge of the High Court if they are at least 40 and have been qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe or any country with the same common law as in Zimbabwe for at least 10 years. English should be an officially recognised language for practice.

Appointments within the judiciary now no loner require public inrterviews when judges already in office are considered for appointment to the Supreme and Constitutional Courts.