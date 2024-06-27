Judgement day for seven CCC youths

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Judgement for the seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who are accused of assaulting the Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, Councillor John Manatsa, has been set for July 3 at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court.

The gang accused Councillor Manatsa of sympathising with the party’s interim secretary general, Senator Sengezo Tshabungu.



The assault took place on March 6 when the Deputy Mayor, along with other party members, were attending a party meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The opposition party uses the house as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are facing charges of assault and theft of R2500 and US$1800.

Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba set the judgement day on Wednesday.

During their initial appearance, the seven were remanded out of custody on ZWL300 000 bail.

The gang is denying all the charges.

