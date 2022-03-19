Jubilation as more boreholes are sunk in Harare

Contractors drill a borehole in Ward 28 in Glen Norah, Harare, under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme yesterday to bring clean water to residents. – Picture: Memory Mangombe

Joseph Madzimure and Ivan Zhakata

THERE was jubilation in Glen Norah yesterday after President Mnangagwa dispatched borehole drilling equipment with the aim of providing clean water to residents.

It was the same in Epworth, where the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme was unveiled much to the relief of residents who have endured years of erratic water supplies as successive opposition-led councils failed to deliver clean water regularly.

The first borehole under the scheme was drilled in Ward 28 at the Kunaka area, a new settlement where residents say they had been abandoned by council.

Mrs Clara Nhando said they were excited to have reliable clean water at their door step.

“We have been here for more than 15 years, but nothing concrete came from the MDC formations that have led council,” she said. “We have been promised clean water, good roads and the formalisation of our settlements, but nothing materialised.

“We have now realised that only the Zanu PF Government has people at heart.”

Harare and Chitungwiza are expected to get over 200 solar-powered boreholes under the scheme while Marondera will have 20.

Chitungwiza residents already have 40 boreholes sunk in the town, with St Mary’s getting half of the share.

At least 15 boreholes are required to bring sanity in Glen Norah, with residents depending on tap water, which is rarely available.

Glen Norah residents commended President Mnangagwa for coming to their rescue.

Ms Marry Matemai said: “Residents were fetching water from undesignated areas, most of which are polluted. This was the norm of the day.

“We really appreciate the efforts made by the President. We are appealing for more boreholes under this facility to reduce congestion.

“We now have clean water thanks to the efforts being made by the Second Republic to ensure service delivery improves.”

Zanu PF candidate for Glen Norah Constituency Cde Chrispen Magaya hailed President Mnangagwa for addressing water challenges in the area.

“I am giving thanks to President for the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme,” he said. “Residents were facing water challenges, but with the intervention of President Mnangagwa, that will be a thing of the past.

“President Mnangagwa has brought joy to the community. However, we are expecting plus or minus 15 boreholes in Glen Norah to avert water challenges in the area.”

Cde Magaya is battling it out with Citizens Coalition for Change candidate Mr Wellington Chikombo, Mr Israel Mabhande of MDC-Alliance, Mr Allan Munyuki of the United Democratic Alliance and Kuda Garwe of NPF.

In Epworth, Young Women for Economic Development donated two boreholes drilled in Mgagao and Komboni Yatsva districts.

Mrs Enia Mabika said they were grateful for the scheme, as it will go a long way in improving their access to clean water close to their homes.

“We have serious water challenges and these boreholes are going to help us a lot,” she said.

Another resident, Mrs Linda Malunga, said the provision of boreholes will also help in reducing outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

“I would like to say that this borehole is going to help the community to access clean water,” she said.

Young Women for Economic Development national chairperson Cde Tatenda Mavetera said water had become scarce in urban areas.

“We really want to applaud His Excellency Dr Mnangagwa for making sure that there is water in Epworth,” she said. “If a woman gets water, that means life becomes easier for them.”

Zanu PF Women’s League chairperson for Harare province Cde Ratidzo Mukarati applauded the President for coming up with the borehole drilling initiative.

Cde Zalerah Makari, the Zanu PF National Assembly candidate for Epworth in the forthcoming by-election, said they were working on ensuring that Epworth becomes a town, hence the efforts to provide clean water.

“We are happy that Young Women for Economic Development have donated two boreholes and now the local people have clean and safe water to drink,” she said.