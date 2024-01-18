JSC to host regional electoral justice indaba

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is scheduled to host a regional symposium on electoral justice in Victoria Falls from January 31 to February 2.

Organised by the Africa Electoral Justice Network (AEJN), the symposium will be running under the theme: “Making the dream of the African Charter a reality: The role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law with specific reference to free, fair, and credible elections in Africa”.

The symposium follows the inaugural Africa Regional Electoral Justice Network conference held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in April 2019 and a follow up in-person symposium held in July 2022 in Malawi under the theme: “Judges on the frontline of African democracy, enhancing the electoral dispute adjudication process.”

In a statement, the JSC said the symposium would bring together distinguished judges, legal experts and scholars from across the continent to deliberate on key issues surrounding electoral processes and the role of the judiciary in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

The commission said the symposium would be a platform for sharing experiences, best practices and innovative approaches to electoral justice among the participating nations, giving judges the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, exchange knowledge, and strengthen cooperation in this critical area.

“We have extended invitations to 50 esteemed judges from jurisdictions within the region. Their presence and active participation will contribute significantly to the success of this symposium.

“The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions enabling participants to explore emerging challenges and identify effective strategies for addressing them.”

The commission said it was committed to promoting the rule of law and upholding the independence of the judiciary and by organising the symposium JSC aimed to foster a deeper understanding of electoral justice principles and enhance the capacity of judges to adjudicate election-related disputes with fairness, impartiality and expertise.

JSC thanked all the participants, sponsors, and partners who supported the initiative.

“Their commitment to the cause of electoral justice reinforces our collective goal of strengthening democratic processes within the region,” reads the statement.

“We look forward to welcoming the distinguished judges and esteemed guests to the regional symposium on Electoral Justice in Victoria Falls.

“Together, we will strive to advance the principles of justice, democracy and good governance.”

The AEJN, with Zimbabwe a member, is a regional forum that brings together judges and individuals who adjudicate electoral disputes in courts, tribunals and judicial election management bodies from across the African continent.

The AEJN was established to facilitate peer-to-peer knowledge exchange among a diverse and inclusive group of election arbiters and it aims to provide peer support for election judges and arbiters dealing with politically sensitive and challenging disputes and violations, strengthen the capacity of election monitoring bodies and the judiciary to resolve electoral cases and disputes and help entrench and apply norms across the region.