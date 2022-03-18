JSC female staff receive diabetes, cancer screening services

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Female staff at the Judicial Service Commission today received free screening for various diseases in a move that is meant to ensure wellness and healthy lifestyles among women.

Services provided included testing for high blood pressure and diabetes as well as breast and cervical cancer screening.

The programme, which was being driven by the Premier Service Medical Aid Society in partnership with the JSC, is part of the commemoration of the International Women’s Month.

The month of March has been set aside in the United Nations calendar to celebrate women and their achievements while helping nations to eliminate discrimination against women for them to gain equal participation in global development.