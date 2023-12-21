Joyous Celebration mourn Eric Moyo

ZIMBABWEAN-born gospel singer Eric Moyo has died.

He died in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 20 December.

Eric (42) was a member of the multi-award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration.

He joined the group in Joyous 18.

Joyous Celebration founding member Jabu Hlongwane said this was a great loss.

“This is not a good feel, and we are shocked,” he said.

Jabu further said Eric was part of singers in a choir at a church in Gqeberha.

“He felt dizzy and was admitted to hospital on Friday, 15 December,” he said.

Jabu described Eric as talented, especially since he brought a Zimbabwean feel to the choir.

“He added something we don’t have,” said Hlongwane.

In a statement released by Joyous Celebration Family, they said Eric was discovered by another founding member, Lindelani Mkhize, in 2014.

They said he consistently delivered unforgettable performances until his death.

“As a tenor singer, Eric brought joy to many through his electric performances and unique songs. A snazzy dresser of note. His stage presence was unmatched,” said the statement.

“His passing will leave a deep void in the Joyous family, and his legacy will live through his music, which touched the lives of many and made significant contributions to the gospel music genre.

“While we mourn his passing, let’s celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Eric may no longer be with us, but his spirit will live on through the beautiful music he created.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Joyous Celebration Family further said they’re in communication with his family and will share the information regarding his funeral arrangements on their social media platforms as soon as the family makes it available. – Daily Sun