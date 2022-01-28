Joy for farmers as dams fill up

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

MAKONDE and Zvimba farmers are optimistic that they will be able to undertake massive winter farming this year as dams continue to fill up across the two districts.

Over 70 percent of farmers in Mhangura under Makonde district failed to plant winter crops last year owing to receding dam water levels.

While Tropical depression Ana may have wreaked havoc in some parts of the country, the wet spell has presented farmers with irrigation equipment an opportunity to double production of their farms.

Ms Nomhle Mliswa of Summerhill Farm in Mhangura constituency was delighted by the current levels of the two dams, saying the water will support her 300-hectare and livestock needs.

“Winter farming is definite this year as surrounding dams including Rukute and Summerhill are filling up. I’m so happy that the Summerhill dam is replenishing and we are hopeful that the rains will continue to so that it fills up,” she said.

She shares some of the dams with Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza. Wheat farmer, Mr Ephraim Pasipanodya from Zvimba district said although the incessant rains were presenting a challenge to most crops including maize and tobacco; it was a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations.

Dr Tinashe Ziki, a renowned farmer who was conferred with an honorary doctorate in Agricultural Science and Technology by Chinhoyi University of Technology, said dams and borehole water tables were rising, signalling a bumper winter harvest this year.

Acting provincial Agritex officer, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro, said there was a significant increase in the dam water level in the province.

“There are significant inflows and most dams are now full. If we compare this season with last year’s, we can see that there are positive inflows.

“Most winter wheat farmers failed to put the crop last year in the major producing areas of the province including Doma in Makonde district.

“We are expecting to be a in position to produce wheat but we are also encouraging farmers to put an early and medium crops that can be harvested by May before winter wheat planting since our season started late,” she said.

Mashonaland West produces at least 40 percent of the country’s wheat and last year, a target of 34 000 hectares