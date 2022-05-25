Joy as ZTN Prime goes live on DStv

Herald Reporter

There was joy, whistling, ululation and clapping of hands by staffers in Herald House’s second floor that houses Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) yesterday, when ZTN Prime channel went live with the first programme being aired at 1730hrs.

The news and entertainment channel is available on DStv Channel 294.

It is accessed by DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Access and Lite bouquet customers.

ZTN general manager Nomsa Nkala said they were excited to be on air, adding that they had diverse programming for all Zimbabweans.

“We are very excited. We have been putting this together for a while now and we are very confident of the product that we have put together,” said Nkala.

“We believe that every Zimbabwean will find something that appeals to them on ZTN. We are accessible through all MultiChoice gadgets including DStv-on-the-go, meaning that Zimbabweans can access our channel from wherever they are.

“We have diverse programming that caters for different tastes. Our content ranges from current affairs, lifestyle and dramas, it is a mixed bag. There is something for everyone; you will find what appeals to you on our channel.”

ZTN Prime channel has lifestyle, sport, business, entertainment, news, current affairs, drama, soap operas and children’s programmes.

Nkala said the future could only be brighter for ZTN as they were looking to expand their footprint.

“We can only grow from here, we will continue improving our product and we will continue looking at other opportunities. We do not want to end with ZTN prime but we will look at other possibilities that may be out there. ZTN will grow bigger from now on,” she said.

ZTN is a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Newspapers Ltd (1980), the country’s largest and oldest integrated media company with eight newspaper titles, a commercial printing facility, and four radio stations.

Zimpapers is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.