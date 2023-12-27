Joy as First Lady gives hampers, care packages to Christmas babies

Mothers who delivered on Christmas Day with their new born baby kits they received from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

It was tears of joy and nods of approval when health ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, gave baby hampers and care packages to mothers who delivered bouncing babies on Christmas Day at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Mbuya Nehanda recorded 11 babies, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital 12 and Chitungwiza Central hospital had five.

Each hamper contained baby clothes, diapers, a towel, baby blanket, wrapper, baby powder, wet wipes, petroleum jelly, soap, spirit, cotton wool among many other things all wrapped in a big baby dish.

The First Lady’s gifts were timely for one of the beneficiaries who had lost her preparation kits to thieves who raided her home, leaving her with virtually nowhere to start from.

However, Amai Mnangagwa came to her rescue, bringing a smile to her face.

The mothers and staff at the hospitals welcomed the mother of the nation’s gesture.

So passionate about women and children is the First Lady that through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she has previously committed resources to the refurbishment of the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Maternity ward.

She also regularly supports all hospitals countrywide with consumables and cleaning detergents as well as visiting patients.

One of the jubilant mothers who received new born baby kits from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa breastfeeds her baby in Harare on Christmas Day

Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital matron, Mrs Jane Savetu, paid tribute to the mother of the nation for her benevolence.

“On this Christmas Day we are so happy because our mother has remembered as always. She gave us hampers to hand over to women who have delivered. Among the beneficiaries is one mother who is extremely happy because on the 23rd of December, thieves raided their home and went away with goods including all she had prepared for the baby. She went into labour the following day and was rushed here without any preparation. Thanks to our mother’s kind heart, she now has a start. We therefore want to thank Amai for blessing these children as this is not done by so many people, it is only done nevane rudo. Thank you so much for this gesture,” she said.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital Matron Two, Mrs Clara Demaremwa, also sang praises to the First Lady.

“On behalf of the hospital I wish to thank our mother, the First Lady. This is not the first time for her to come with presents for our children. She always remembers those in hospitals. Today she brought several gifts for the nursing mothers and their Christmas babies. We thank her heartily and pray that God replenishes what she has given out to the mothers,” she said.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Senior Nursing Officer Two, Mrs Lydia Chinomona, echoed similar sentiments.

“We are so happy this Christmas day because of what our mother has done for us. She has come to bless children who have been delivered here on Christmas Day.

“She assisted those who had nothing for their children which is a good thing to receive a present from a mother. She is a real mother and we are thankful for what she has done. Even the women are happy with what has been done. We really appreciate her gesture and she does this all the time,” she said.

Some of the mothers who received new born baby kits from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare on Christmas Day. – Pictures: John Manzongo

Beneficiaries of the hampers shared their delight in what the First Lady had done for them and their new born babies.Mr Fidelis Mupingo and his wife Shylet Manyengavana were ecstatic after welcoming their set of twins.

“We have been blessed with twins on this day. I wish to thank the First Lady for the hampers she has given us to assist the children. I thank God for the gift of the twins that he gave us. Also receiving another gift from Amai vedu, the First Lady, is a blessing also. These are our first children,” the husband and wife said with happiness written all over their faces.

Mrs Debra Chifene said she felt blessed.

“I delivered my baby just after midnight and I thank our mother for the gift that she has given me. I am very happy for the love she has shown me and other new mothers. I was actually surprised to receive such a gift, a sign that Amai remembers all her children,” she said.

Mrs Desiree Nhanhanga said she was caught by surprise when she received a gift from the mother of the nation.

“I was so surprised to receive such a gift. I barely had anything to clothe the baby and I am so happy for this great show of love. I wish her a Merry Christmas and thank her for what she has done,” she said.

Mrs Lindiwe Chirenda, who delivered her second child, was full of joy.

“This is my second child who I have named Praise. I am so happy because I really never expected this. Our mother is full of love. Even the labour pains have been washed away by joy. We are forever grateful,” she said.

Mrs Vimbai Pfumo, who delivered her first child, was over the moon.

“I wish to thank our mother, Amai Mnangagwa, who has remembered us. She has made us proud and I am so excited because this is my first child and the baby shares a birthday with Jesus,” she said with a smile.

Brenda Moyo also thanked the First Lady for her show of love.