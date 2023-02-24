Joy as Chimango clinic cuts 20km walk for villagers

Built from devolution funds, Constituency Development Funds (CDF) as well as community contributions, the clinic’s opening has brought a major relief to the people of Chimango, who were walking the long distance to the next clinic.

Victor Maphosa-Mashonaland East Bureau

DAYS of walking for close to 20km to the next health institution are now a thing of the past for the people of Chimango in Ward 4 of Mudzi after Chimango Clinic last week opened its doors to the public.

Built from devolution funds, Constituency Development Funds (CDF) as well as community contributions, the clinic’s opening has brought a major relief to the people of Chimango, who were walking the long distance to the next clinic.

Its opening is a fulfilment of the promise by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa of bringing critical services closer to the people, with a lot being channelled through the local authorities in devolution funds and the local authorities, especially the rural district councils, using that money to back efforts by local communities to build more clinics and schools, and upgrade those they already have.

Mudzi Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyamutswa commended the Second Republic for availing devolution funds which were channelled towards establishment of the clinic.

“Chimango Clinic opened its doors to the public on February 15 , 2023,” he said. “The opening of the clinic brought relief to Chimango community that endured long and arduous trips in search of medical help. “We express our gratitude to Government for coming in with devolution funds as well as our legislator Cde Magna Mudyiwa for assisting with resources during the establishment of the clinic. We are also thankful to the community for working tirelessly during the construction phase.”

Cde Mudyiwa, the Mudzi West legislator, said the clinic was now serving the public.

“The opening of the clinic has been overdue,” she said. “People now get medical attention within the radius of their homes or villages. Before that, people used to walk or use scotch carts to the nearest clinics, these being Shinga, Chisvo or Chimukoko.

“All these areas are about 10km from Chimango business centre and primary and secondary schools which is a distance too far for someone sick to walk.

“Secondly, the clinic offers family planning services as well as maternity services. This means that pregnant women will get attended to at the clinic for their ante-natal and post-natal services. The other advantage is that there is a solar plant to provide the much needed electricity which makes it possible for 24 hour services to be provided. Chimango Clinic is strategic in that people from the neighbouring Constituency Maramba Pfungwe can also come for medical attention.”

Chimango resident Mrs Jessica Jonasi said everyone was happy and thankful to the Government now that the clinic had opened its doors for them.

“I cannot express the joy, the happiness I have because of this,” she said. “Now walking for long distances for sick people is history. It is over. We are so happy as people of Chimango and I want to thank everyone who contributed to the establishment of this clinic.

“We are now getting services closer to our homes. We want to thank our MP, Government and our council for this.”

Another resident Amai Mahachi said now they will visit the health institution even during the night without being afraid of walking long distances.

“We have been enduring long distances just to seek medical help,” she said. “Imagine one is not well and is walking for more than 10 km; it was hard for us. But now, Government heard pour concerns and today we are happy to have a state of the art clinic closer to our doorsteps.

“We are thankful to our Government for remembering us in this way. To our MP and Mudzi RDC, we say thank you for this.”