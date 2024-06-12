Journalists undergo training on anti-corruption reporting

Some of the journalists undergoing training on anti-corruption reporting

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Journalists in Harare are attending a two-day training workshop on anti-corruption reporting.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), in partnership with Transparency International, is facilitating the workshop.

Journalists from various media houses, senior media practitioners and ZACC officials are attending the workshop.

Speaking at the workshop, ZACC provincial head for Mashonaland West, Mr Lovemore Findi said corruption is the dishonest or criminal behaviour of people entrusted with public or private tasks.

Mr Findi said as a Commission, they rely on the media to fight corruption, hence the workshop.

“We urge journalists to carry out their investigative journalism thoroughly and ethically,” he said.

Mr Findi also highlighted the various forms of corruption and legislations that cover the vice