Journalists trained in investigative techniques

Gloria Muruva and Mutsawashe Mashandure

The battle against corruption and the ending of a culture that seeks wealth through the same is being stepped up to end fraud, graft, indiscipline, and criminality that threaten to derail the country’s national development agenda.

Speaking during a workshop held at a local hotel in Harare yesterday, Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) journalist Mr Dumisani Muleya said they are committed to training journalists in investigative journalism.

“We decided to come and train journalists in investigative journalism so that they may be able to expose the truth.

“We are targeting to end corruption by 100%; it is my pleasure that after five years there will be no corruption,” he said.

Mr Muleya urged journalists to verify when doing investigative stories.

“After gathering your story, you need to verify the facts before publishing it, and if you do not verify, there is no story. It’s important to ask different sources so that you may grasp the facts about the story,” he said.

Journalists were also urged to do stories that have people at heart and not for their personal gain.

“Journalists should write stories not for them to win awards but for the benefit of the public.

“Some journalists put in effort just to write an award-winning story, not with the public at heart and I am encouraging you journalists to do your work diligently,” he added.