Johnson sorry over breach

LONDON. – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to parliament yesterday after he was fined by police for breaking lockdown rules, saying he did not know a birthday gathering at the height of the pandemic was in breach of the rules he had set.

On the same day that opposition lawmakers secured a vote later this week into whether Johnson should be investigated over claims he misled parliament by repeatedly denying any breach, he said he now realised he was in the wrong.

Johnson said that at the time it had not occurred to him he was in breach of the rules. He said the public had the right to expect higher standards.

“As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger, and I said that people had a right to expect better of their prime minister,” Johnson told parliament.

Opponents have called for Johnson to resign, accusing him of misleading parliament after he told lawmakers last year that all rules were followed in Downing Street – the prime minister’s official residence and workplace – during the pandemic.

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged lawmakers to remove the prime minister to “bring decency, honesty and integrity back into our politics and stop the denigration of everything this country stands for”. – Reuters