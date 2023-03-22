Johnsen, Van As post PBs at SA Junior National Champs

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S swimmers Alexis Johnsen and Anje Van As on Tuesday night posted their personal best times in the 400m freestyle finals at the ongoing South Africa Junior National Championships in Durban.

First in the pool was Johnsen in the Girls 13 years age group and she posted a personal best of 4minutes 54.58seconds to finish sixth. Her entry time was 4minutes 59.14seconds.

Van As finished on position 13 in the Girls 13 years, in a time of 4minutes 45.55seconds to set a new personal best. Her previous time was 4minutes 51.40seconds.

Zimbabwe are fielding 19 swimmers at the gala that is running until Saturday.

More swimmers from the team are set to compete today.