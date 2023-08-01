John Nkomo: A man who stood for peace

Bongani Ndlovu in NKAYI

TEN years after his death, former Vice President John Landa Nkomo’s legacy of peace and unity still stands strong. On these foundational pillars, Zimbabwe remains strong and resilient against any machinations by detractors.

For this reason, the late Vice President is always remembered as a distinguished cadre hence his life was celebrated through a gala hosted on Sunday night in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, his home province.

Scores of villagers thronged Dimpamiwa Sports Grounds in Nkayi between Sunday night and Monday morning, where a celebratory gala was held in the late Vice President’s honour.

This was the sixth gala of its kind held in recent weeks to honour late national heroes and the first time Nkayi hosted such a huge event.

The first gala was held in Chipinge, Manicaland province where the late national hero, Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole came from and where Zanu PF kick-started its campaign for the harmonised elections.

The other galas have been held in Bulilima, Matabeleland South where the uMdala Wethu Gala in honour of the late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo originates, then in Magunje in Mashonaland West in honour of National Hero James Chikerema.

In Zaka, Masvingo Province the Mzee Bira was held in honour of the late Vice President Dr Simon Muzenda and in Centenary Mashonaland Central to celebrate the late Vice President, Cde Joseph Msika.

The holding of the John Landa Nkomo Gala was significant in Matabeleland North as he was integral in pushing for peace during the Unity Accord and was described as the voice of reason during the talks.

The veteran nationalist has a unique history in both the Government and before independence.

Apart from his role as a minister in Government, after the March 2008 harmonised elections, Cde Nkomo was appointed non-constituency Senator in August, and in February of the following year, he was appointed Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration.

Following the death of Vice President Dr Joseph Wilfred Msika in August 2009, Cde John Landa Nkomo was elected as Second Secretary and Vice President of Zanu PF at the party’s Fifth National People’s Congress and subsequently sworn in as the country’s Vice President in December 2009.

He continued chairing the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation, and Integration. The presence of former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko at the Zanu PF star rally in Nkayi on Sunday summarises President Mnangagwa’s passion for peace and unity as he walks the talk in reconciling with all the people.

Reflecting on this history, aspiring councillor for Ward 19 in Nkayi South constituency Cde Mthokozisi Sibanda said it was critical to celebrate the late Vice President’s life as a champion of peace and unity, which is the hallmark of the ongoing election campaigns.

“John Landa Nkomo is very important in the country’s history as he stood for peace, something that we as people in Matabeleland North cherish. Without this peace, there is no development and it’s true,” he said. “This gala was very important to remind people of the rich history the late Vice President Nkomo had in shaping the country to where it is.”

He said as they campaign, they work hand in hand and follow the message of peace that President Mnangagwa also preaches always.

“The President and First Secretary of the ruling party Zanu PF, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa always preaches peace among Zimbabweans. We have a slogan where we say ongakwaziyo kafundiswe (those who don’t know you be taught), we want to shun violence during elections, like what our forefathers such as Vice President John Landa Nkomo wanted for this country,” said Cde Sibanda.

Incumbent National Assembly member for Nkayi South, Cde Stars Mathe, said celebrating the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo was significant for Matabeleland North province.

She said she vividly remembers VP Nkomo’s popular philosophy that: “peace begins with me, peace begins with you, peace begins with all of us”.

“John Landa Nkomo is the man behind the slogan ukuthula kuqala ngawe, ukuthula kuqala ngami, ukuthula kuqala ngathi sonke (peace begins with you, peace begins with me, peace begins with all of us). He was a man who advocated for peace in the country among Zimbabweans. Even during election times, he encouraged us to campaign in peace and not to resort to violence,” said Cde Mathe.

“We respected the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo as Matabeleland North province, and Nkayi South in particular where I am the Member of Parliament.

“We loved him very much and he was part of our elders who were in the forefront of liberating our country, Zimbabwe.”

Cde Mathe said the late VP Nkomo was instrumental in bringing peace among Zimbabweans when the Unity Accord was signed in 1987.

“He was also in the forefront for us as Zimbabweans not to fight each other but come together hence they signed the Unity Accord that is the foundation of the peace we are experiencing as Zimbabweans,” she said.

“The Vice President uMafukufuku, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, could not have done this peace-building alone, he was helped by other people who worked closely with him such as John Landa Nkomo,” said Cde Mathe.

Inspired by these heroes, she said President Mnangagwa also preaches peace as he does not want to divert from the path set at the Unity Accord.

“Even the President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa speaks about peace and this is in line with the ethos of the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo. This is why when we are on the ground, we would use him as a reference point as President Mnangagwa does not want to stray away from the Unity Accord,” she said.

“Because of the commitment to unity, Zimbabweans are now working peacefully together. If you want to work in Murewa you can go there, or even Tsholotsho or Jotsholo or Binga. This was made possible by the Unity Accord that people like our National Hero and Vice President John Landa Nkomo put together,” she said.

Cde Mathe described the late Vice President as an approachable leader and a father figure to everyone and is still missed.

“We miss him as a father and leader we are still in mourning. He didn’t care about whether you may be politically junior to him, he would listen to you if you had something burning to speak about,” she said.

“He would advise me that I should be faithful and hardworking. He helped shape my life,” said Cde Mathe.