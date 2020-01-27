JUST IN: Job Sikhala’s subversion case postponed . . .

MDC Alliance vice chair JOB Sikhala’s trail for subversion has been postponed to Feburary 3 by the Masvingo High Court this morning.

Justice Neville Wamambo postponed trial to next week with the consent of both the state and the defence counsels.

The Judge said the postponement was because of the absence of the case’s trial presiding judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze who is away on official business.

Sikhala was represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’s Mr Jeremiah Bhamu while Mr Tawanda Zvekare is leading the prosecution.

More to follow.