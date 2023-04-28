Job Sikhala ruling deferred

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who was expected to deliver her ruling on the case of CCC deputy national Chairperson Job Sikhala obstruction of justice charges today has deferred it to May 3.

She said she received Sikhala’ s closing submissions this morning since she was not around.

“Counsel l was served with your closing submissions today because l was not around.Hence l need time to go through them and will deliver my ruling on May 3,” she said.

Sikhala allegedly posted on social media a video relating to the murder of Ms Moreblessing Ali and the violence that ensued in Nyatsime sometime last year.

Sikhala is charged with obstruction or defeating the course of justice.

According to the State, the videos were aimed at hindering police investigations into the killing of Ms Ali and the violence that rocked Nyatsime.

Defence lawyers, Mr Harrison Nkomo and Mr Jeremiah Bhamu argued that the video in which the State is basing its allegations on was tempered with since the State did not produce the original video or the person who filmed it.

Nkomo and Bhamu brought a video expert, Olaf Koschke who testified before the court that the videos uploaded on the internet could have been edited before being published.

Initially, Sikhala had applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case saying the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against him from the testimonies of its witnesses.

Three State witnesses had testified during the trial.

The State had opposed the application saying witnesses’ testimonies corroborated evidence proving that Sikhala had a case to answer.