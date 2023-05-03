Job Sikhala convicted

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

CCC legislator Job Sikhala who is facing charges of obstructing the course of justice has been convicted by Harare Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

In her ruling she said the State was able to prove that Sikhala was the one who authored and posted the video recording which claimed that the late Ali was killed by ZANU PF members.

“The court is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Sikhala was the one who recorded and uploaded the video.

“Sikhala was aware that police were investigating the murder case but he went ahead to make utterances that misled the police investigations,” she said.

She added that the evidence led by the State witnesses corroborated each other and Sikhala is found guilty of obstructing the course of justice.

The case has been adjourned as the sentencing and mitigation will be done this afternoon.