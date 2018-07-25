Jive Zimbabwe gears up for One Big Party

Arts Correspondent

One Big Party organisers, Jive Zimbabwe, have promised a memorable event at the upcoming edition that will be headlined by Jah Prayzah.

Jah Prayzah performs at PaDziva in Dzivaresekwa on Saturday at this month’s One Big Party.

The party is held every month to celebrate birthdays of celebrities, socialites and music fans.

Jive Zimbabwe director Benjy Nyandoro said all is set for the party and response to their invitation has so far been exciting.

“This will be our first big event at Big Party considering that Jah Prayzah is the first top artiste to come for the event. Jive Zimbabwe has done everything and we are just waiting for people to come to the party. People have been calling to ask about the party and we are confident it will be a big event,” said Nyandoro.

“For a long time, people from Dzivaresekwa and surrounding areas did not have an outdoor place for fun. PaDziva has brought that facility and it is exciting to note that most of the popular musicians will have performed at the place by the end of the year.”

Jah Prayzah turned 31 on July 4 and he will be celebrating with fellow musicians and fans at the big party. All people that were born in July are free to attend the event and be showered with gifts and presents.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they are planning a big celebration with fans.

“We did not have a big show to celebrate Jah Prayah’s birthday. The Saturday show will be the party and people should come in their numbers to have fun with their icon.

“All music lovers that were born in July should come to the event. We will have fun on the day and we will bring the best as usual. It is our first time to perform at the place and we promise the best,” said Musahapaidze.