Jiang Zemin’s remains cremated in Beijing

BEIJING. – The remains of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who passed away last Wednesday, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Monday.

Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Communist Party of China (CPC), the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

He was hailed as a great Marxist and a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist, and diplomat.

Jiang was a long-tested communist fighter and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He was the core of the third generation of the Party’s central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents.

President Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, and others went to the Chinese PLA General Hospital to pay their final respects to Comrade Jiang before escorting his body to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery for cremation.

Hu Jintao also went to the hospital to pay his final respects to Jiang.

At the hall for paying final respects of the hospital hung a black streamer with white characters that read “Eternal glory to Comrade Jiang Zemin.” Under the streamer was a large color portrait of Jiang.

The body of Jiang, covered with the flag of the CPC, lay amidst flowers and evergreen cypresses.

Honour guards stood on both sides. In front of Jiang’s remains was a floral arrangement presented by his wife, Wang Yeping, and other family members, with a silk ribbon with the words “You will live in our hearts forever.”

Inside the hall for paying final respects were wreaths presented by President Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan and Hu Jintao; and the CPC Central Committee, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the Central Military Commission, non-communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, people’s organizations, and people from all walks of life in the Chinese capital.

At 10am, President Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Wang Qishan, Hu Jintao, and others walked into the hall for final respects of the hospital.

They had white flowers pinned to their chest and wore black armbands. They stood in silence before Jiang’s remains.

President Xi and others bowed three times to Jiang to express their high respects for and pay deep tribute to him. Later, President Xi and others expressed deep condolences to Jiang’s wife and other relatives.

At 10:20am, honour guards carried Jiang’s casket out of the hall.

President Xi and others escorted Jiang’s remains onto the hearse, which left for the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery at 10:30am.

As the hearse journeyed from the hospital to the cemetery, people from all walks of life in the national capital lined the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow.

At 10:50, the hearse entered the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. President Xi and others as well as Jiang’s relatives bid farewell forever to Jiang at the grand hall.

Among those who saw Jiang’s remains off at the hospital were also leading officials and retired senior officials of the CPC Central Committee, the NPC Standing Committee, the State Council, the National Commission of Supervision, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the CPPCC National Committee and the Central Military Commission; leading officials of central committees of non-communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation; and Jiang’s friends and others. – Xinhua