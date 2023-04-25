Jeys Marabini returns to Harare after 28 years

Arts Correspondent

Kundai Marunya

afro-fusion legend Jeys Marabini will return to Theatre in the Park in Harare this week for a performance for the first time in close to three decades after he was at the venue.

The widely travelled musician, who has staged in different countries including United States, Austria, India, Canada, and South Africa, last set foot on stage at Theatre in the Park in 1995.

Marabini, who is based in Bulawayo, said he will be performing in Harare during his “Meet the People” tour which runs from April 28 to May 1.

“I’ll be performing at Theatre in The Park after 28 years as I last performed there in 1995 when I was still doing imbube with Sunduza,” he said. “As Jeys Marabini and my band, this will be my first time performing at the venue.

“As a way of saying thank you for the love and support you’ve given me over the years I present to you the Jeys Marabini Meet the People Tour.”

After Theatre In The Park, Marabini will hold another performance at Red Eagle in Ruwa on April 29.

The tour will then head to Bar Rouge on April 30 before it wraps up on May 1 (Workers Day) at PJC Restaurant.

Born Majahawodwa Ndlovu in Filabusi, Marabini is one of the country’s most accomplished musicians who has shared stage with celebrated musicians, among them Peter Gabriel, the late great Oliver Mtukudzi, Ringo Madlingozi, the late Nana Coyote of Stimela, Zahara, the late Hugh Masekela, Soweto String Quartet and Lady Smith Black Mambazo.

Marabini comes to Harare armed with his latest offering: “Xola” (Forgive) which is his 10th studio album.

The album carries hits like “Thula Sizwe” (peace be in Africa my land), Xola, Bambolwami, Skin Colour, a song that talks about being proud of who you are, which features Tariro NeGitare.

On his tour band he has roped in celebrated percussionist Othnell Mangoma.

Also part of the band is backing vocalist Nqabelo Sibanda, keyboardist/bassist/music producer NateOktopus (Nathaniel Chipunza), lead guitarist/vocalist Zaqace (Ezekiel Chipunza), bassist/keyboardist Master H.(Hlelelani Moyo), saxophonist Benjamin Benji and drummer Jasi.

Categorised as afro-centric traditional music, Marabini’s earlier music spanned a fusion of Marabi style of music, Afropop and Jazz, while his later music features more pop and world music elements.