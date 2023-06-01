Jehovah’s Witness launch 2023 ‘EXERCISE PATIENCE’ Convention series

Herald Correspondent

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe will next week launch their first three-day “Exercise Patience”! convention series after a three-year pandemic pause.

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series marks the first time the Witnesses will gather at much larger regional conventions around the country and globally since the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. About 60 conventions will be held countywide across cities, towns and rural areas starting on Friday June 9, 2023 through September 24.

Some 6000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of this year’s “Exercise Patience”! Convention series. Prior to 2019, winters across Zimbabwe were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling various rented places as they attended their annual conventions.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition across the country when the Witnesses cancelled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

Spokesperson of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mr Rodrick Nchenga confirmed that starting June 9, 2023, the witnesses will kickstart a series of regional conventions across the country with an event at the Harare Assembly Hall in Waterfalls.

“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting. While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to get back to our joyful fellowship at these large gatherings,” Mr Nchenga said.

He said from Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern day relevance through Scriptural examples.

“Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians desire to display in their daily lives,” Mr Nchenga said. “Despite our good intentions, however, maintaining patience in the face of life’s many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality will be very timely for all of us.”

Mr Nchenga added that the highlight on Friday is a presentation on how people can learn to exercise patience to help them reach their goals.

A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a two-part feature drama will be presented during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions to help society see how they can deal with challenges and learn to wait on Jehovah. Other talking points will include: “How can showing patience help you to improve your relationships with family and friends?”, and “if one prays to God for help, what can they expect?” A Bible-based talk titles “Will God Act in Your Behalf?” will answer these and other pertinent questions.

The conventions will be also be held in Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Chiredzi, Chipinge, Mutare, Mutasa, Marondera, Rusape, Victoria Falls, Hwange, Binga, Chinhoyi, Karoi, Magunje, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gokwe, Tongogara, Mt Darwin, Mukumbura, Bindura and Murambinda among other places.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centres, and theatres around the world for over 100 years. The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken.