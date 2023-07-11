Jealousy man kills ex-girlfriend’s new lover

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 35-year-old Epworth man has appeared in court for killing a reveller who was in the company of his ex-girlfriend at Reuben Shops.

Wenset Charuzika was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

He was advised to apply bail at the High Court.

Allegation are that on July 8, at about 10pm Charuzika went to Bhagomalo Bar, Reuben Shops in Epworth and met his ex-girlfriend Praise Muchemwa who was in the company of the now deceased.

The court heard that Charuzika bought some beers trying to lure her back but she refused because she had already been paid by the deceased for some sexual services.

A misunderstanding ensued and Charuzika threatened unspecified action on them.

At around 11pm, Charuzika waylaid the now deceased and Muchemwa near Delport Road when they were on their way to Muchemwa’s house.

It is the State’s case that Charuzika struck both of them with an unknown hard object on the back of their heads and they fell down and lost consciousness.

A well-wisher rushed the two to ZRP Epworth and the now deceased was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Muchemwa later gained consciousness and was also referred for medical attention.

A follow up was made by the police leading to the arrest of the accused person in Epworth.