Jealous man fatally stabs exlover’s boyfriend

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A jilted man from Silobela has gone into hiding after he allegedly stabbed to death his ex-lover’s boyfriend when he came across the two walking along a footpath.

Jealousy got the better of Mpostoli Mhlanga(20) after seeing the now deceased, Bradwell Ncube(20) walking side by side with his ex-lover.

“Mhlanga who was no longer in a relationship with the lady then came from behind and stabbed Ncube in the head without saying anything. Ncube collapsed and was later ferried to the hospital. His health deteriorated and he later died,” said Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

Police were now hunting for Mhlanga who is now at large.