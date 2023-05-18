Jazz singer Rusike dies

Arts Correspondent

Legendary jazz musician and producer, Kelly Rusike has died.

Rusike reportedly died Wednesday evening in Harare.

Kelly released an album and many singles under The Rusike Brothers, alongside his brothers who were a household name on Zimbabwean television in the 90s.

Kelly performed for royalty in Europe and shared the stage with many music greats such as the late Dr Oliver Mutukudzi, Jimi Dludlu and Rozalla Miller.

He formed his jazz outfit Jazz Invitation and owned the renowned Shed Studios which produced music, adverts and jingles.