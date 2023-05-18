  • Today Thu, 18 May 2023

Jazz singer Rusike dies

Jazz singer Rusike dies Kelly Rusike

Arts Correspondent

Legendary jazz musician and producer, Kelly Rusike has died.

Rusike reportedly died Wednesday evening in Harare.

Kelly released an album and many singles under The Rusike Brothers, alongside his brothers who were a household name on Zimbabwean television in the 90s.

Kelly performed for royalty in Europe and shared the stage with many music greats such as the late Dr Oliver Mutukudzi, Jimi Dludlu and Rozalla Miller.

He formed his jazz outfit Jazz Invitation and owned the renowned Shed Studios which produced music, adverts and jingles.

You Might Also Like

/
  • ZimPraise announces line-up for UK festi... ARTS & CULTURE

    ZimPraise announces line-up for UK festi...

    Arts Reporter Organisers have announced the line-up for a show that promises to unite local, regional and international gospel musicians hosted by interdenominational group, Zimpraise. Dubbed “Afripraise” festival, scheduled to take place in London, United Kingdom on August 5 this year, the show will be held at the giant auditorium of Gaumont State Theatre. According […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments