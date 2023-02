Smart Deke, president of the Judo Association of Zimbabwe

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

JUDO Association of Zimbabwe have received 100 judogis from the Japanese Embassy with authorities saying the gesture will help develop the sport in the country.

The kits were received by Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry who handed them to JAZ president Smart Deke.

Both Coventry and Deke hailed the gesture by Japan.