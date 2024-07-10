Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre to host Christian poetry affair

Arts Reporter

Harare’s Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre will host the Christian poetry affair on July 27.

Dubbed “The Rise of Kingdom Writers”, the event is the brainchild of Cynthia Mapando.

Outlining their vision, Mupando said the one-day event was meant to bring together writers and spread the word of God artistically.

“We are mainly focusing on poetry, although musicians will be present as well,” she said.

“We want to remind the world that you can also evangelise to a soul and spread the gospel through poetry. In as much as musicians can minister, poets can also do the same. Words are a powerful tool.

“As the spirit leads, we are hoping to take the event to other cities, raising kingdom writers,” said Mupando.

Some of the major highlights of the event include panel discussions, healing sessions, poetry performances, musical performances and a band performance.

Poets taking part in the event are Nodeeshah, Nigel SK, SMC, Zyek, Poetry Lady, Melusi Steyn, Tadana Nakai, Thoughts of a Twisted Mind, Munya, Sharmaine, Tino Ureke, The boy Ryan, Reign, Gracia and Josh Vombo.

Budding musicians that will grace the event include AMB, Pixie Band, Dr Bynz and Jay Magitare.

Pastors Mandy, Patience Sithole, Rashid Abdul, and Mufaromumba will be some of the guests.