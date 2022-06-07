Jari wins Gaborone Marathon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

LONG-DISTANCE runner Munyaradzi Jari found some consolation for the season after emerging winner at the Gaborone Marathon over the weekend in Botswana.

Jari was left disappointed after failing to make the qualifying time for the forthcoming World Athletics Championships scheduled for July.

However, he was back on the road over the weekend when he took part in the Gaborone Marathon and was the first to cross the finish line in 2 hours 16 minutes 9 seconds.

Jari was among several marathon runners that were earmarked to qualify for the World Championships but they found the going tough.

“For me it was a huge disappointment after I failed to qualify for the World Championships because it my wish to qualify. I was training and preparing for that. But it’s not the end of the world, there are still more World Championships to come.

“So I have to prepare myself starting now, for next year’s World Championships,” said Jari.

Jari said it was encouraging to win the Gaborone Marathon.

“The race was fine, it was good. I was even prepared to run a better time but there wasn’t much competition,” said Jari.

As he shifts his focus, one of the major races he is looking forward to this year, is the Cape Town Marathon scheduled for October.