Jari targets Durban International Marathon

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

LONG-DISTANCE runner Munyaradzi Jari says he is hoping to compete at Durban International Marathon as he chases qualification for the World Athletics Championships.

The global meet is due to take place from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

The qualifying time for men’s marathon is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds.

The Durban International Marathon is on May 8.

Jari knows he needs to up his game after missing qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“At the moment I am preparing for Durban International marathon on May 8 in South Africa, that’s the race I am targeting and also Cape Town half marathon.

“Based on my performance for the 10km race at the Mr Pace Chitungwiza cross country event, I think I am on course because a road race is better than cross country. There are no obstacles or anything that can disadvantage you,” said Jari.

He is currently being assisted by Kenyan coach Erick Kimaiyo and Craig Fry from South Africa.

“We have also adjusted my training programme and I have seen some positives as I am meeting my targets during training.

“The challenge is I am not sure of the course in South Africa. If we get the old course, running 2:11:30 is a challenge but if they change a little bit I think I can get the time,” said Jari.

He is among middle and long-distance runners that have been selected to attend a camp in Vumba this month.