Japanese government avails US$5,1m for climate resilience

Elita Chikwati

Features Editor

Japan has provided US$5,1 million to the World Food Programme to fund climate resilience and sustainable agriculture initiatives directly supporting 37 000 smallholder farmers across five districts.

This will ensure household food security.

The three-year initiative entitled “Livelihoods Support for Smallholder Farmers Through Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change and Sustainable Agriculture” will enable the establishment of water-based infrastructure and training of farmers.

The project will be implemented by the WFP.

The Sustainable Agriculture Trust also received US$72 000 from the Japanese Government to fund the production of sesame seeds by Mwenezi farmers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the project in Harare on Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Shinichi Yamanaka said the project had strengthened bilateral economic relations between Zimbabwe and his country.

“Under this project, small-scale farmers will be supported to grow sesame seeds which will be processed into sesame oil and sesame paste,” he said.

“The sesame products are essential for Japanese cuisine. A Japanese company has secured lucrative markets for the crop.

“The Japanese government will provide financial assistance of approximately US$ 72 000 to the project for the construction of storages for sesame farmers in Mwenezi District.

“SAT will support the production of sesame and its procurement, including value addition for local and export markets.”

WFP representative and country director Ms Barbara Clemens acknowledged Government’s commitment to improving food security and resilience.

“As we face increasingly intense and frequent climate shocks, partnerships like this one are essential to ensuring that Zimbabweans are equipped to adapt and succeed,” she said.

“We appreciate Japan’s long-standing belief in WFP’s mission in Zimbabwe. Your commitment, alongside WFP and the private sector, underscores the power of collaboration in changing lives.

“This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of vulnerable communities but also sets a standard for what is possible when we come together with a shared vision.”

SAT deputy country director, Mr Lloyd Masunda, said their work is aligned with the Government’s rural industrialisation drive, NDS1 and Vision 2030 aspirations.

“The support from the Japanese Embassy will boost our support to aggregate sesame production in rural communities and to store it properly before processing it at the value addition centre established in Rutenga, Mwenezi,” he said.

SAT is working with 11 400 smallholder farmers in producing sesame.

Last season they harvested 700 tonnes of sesame in Chiredzi and Mwenezi, with 212 tonnes being exported to Japan and Mozambique.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said the project will improve livelihoods in rural areas.

“Access to water is key in this project, choice of climate-smart crops, particularly sesame, not only ensures climate proofing and building resilience, but it also introduces financial inclusions for the smallholder farmers. That is the quickest way of getting out of poverty, transforming lives and improving livelihoods in rural areas.”