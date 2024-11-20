Japanese company to upgrade part of Harare-Chirundu Highway

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

A Japanese company, Dai Nippon Construction, is set to upgrade a 7,2 km stretch along the Harare-Chirundu Road after it was awarded the contract last week.

The 352-kilometre road links Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and South Africa with Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed the development in a statement released this week.

According to the statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe signed the contract on behalf of Government on November 15.

The scope of the project which will start from the Wafa-Wafa area in Mashonaland West involves adding a climbing lane, improving sharp curve spots, and installing road drainage facilities and accessory structures to ensure road safety.

Work on the US$550 million Harare-Chirundu highway resumed in August, with Tensor Systems, Bitumen World, Masimba, Fossil and Exodus and Company awarded the tender to upgrade the road by widening and partially dualising it.

The five companies were each given a 67-kilometre stretch to work on. The project is set to be completed by August 2025.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the project was done in February this year, with the Government setting a time frame of 18 months for the roadworks to be completed.