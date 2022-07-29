Japan releases more funds to boost food security

Beitbridge Bureau

Japan has provided another US$500 000 to the World Food Programme to enhance the ongoing food security programmes in Zimbabwe.

Japan’s financial support seeks to complement Government efforts in ensuring that no one runs short of food.

“In collaboration with WFP, the people of Japan continue to support the most vulnerable in Zimbabwe to address their immediate food needs during the lean season,” said Japan’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Satoshi Tanaka, in a statement on Tuesday.

WFP’s representative and country director, Ms Francesca Erdelmann, said the funds came at the right time as many families that were food insecure had been affected by climate change.

“Not only has poor rainfall during the recent growing season resulted in widespread crop failure, but prices of food, fuel, and fertiliser have also surged due to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Families are now being forced to sell off livestock and other precious belongings to be able to buy food,” said Ms Erdelmann.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$24,6 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, as well as nutrition support for pregnant women in maternity waiting homes. In 2021, Japan contributed US$5,75 million through the WFP to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that were severely impacted by climate shocks and Covid-19.