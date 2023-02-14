Japan Expo 2025 preps underway

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Preparations for the Expo 2025 to be held in Osaka, Japan are underway with Government expressing optimism of further gains in marketing the country’s products at the international stage following successes made at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

This was said by Mrs Rudo Faranisi, the Chief Director for Economic Cooperation, International Trade and the Diaspora in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when she appeared before a parliamentary portfolio committee yesterday.

Mrs Faranisi was accompanied by the ministry’s Acting Deputy Director for Continental Cooperation, Mrs Nothando Maduke, when they appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

“Zimtrade has carried out a number of successful trade promotional visits to various countries to market the country’s products and as we speak, we have already started preparing for Expo 2025 to be held in Japan following the success of our participation at Dubai Expo 2020,” Mrs Faranisi said.

Expo 2025 is an upcoming World Expo organised and sanctioned by the Bureau International des Expositions, which will be held in Osaka, Japan.

It will take place for six months during 2025, opening on April 13, 2025 and closing October 13, 2025.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai, Zimbabwe put up a solid investment and trade campaign, which yielded several business deals worth millions of dollars in key sectors while more expressions of interest that require comprehensive follow ups were also secured.