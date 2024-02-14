Japan donates US$1,3m towards food security

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Shinichi Yamanaka (left) and World Food Programme (WFP) Zimbabwe Representative and Country Director Francesca Erdelmann shake hands after exchanging documents in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga

Herald Reporters

Japan, through the World Food Programme (WFP), has donated US$1,36 million to complement food security in Zimbabwe’s vulnerable communities.

Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP’s assistance in Zimbabwe.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$25,5 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in the country.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Harare yesterday the Japanese Ambassador Shinich Yamanaka said the donation will help the vulnerable communities during the upcoming lean season, he said.

“Japan is committed to supporting communities in need of emergency food assistance. I hope that this assistance will help vulnerable people to overcome the current crisis,” said Ambassador Yamanaka.

Ambassador Yamanaka said they collaborated with the Government to invest in fostering resilience and sustainable solutions for communities in need.

“Through our collaboration with national food deficit mitigation strategy by Government, we aim to amplify the impact of such strategies which provide immediate relief while we also jointly invest in fostering resilience and sustainable solutions for communities in need,” he said.

Ambassador Yamanaka said the initiatives were meant to help the people especially in rural areas in times of lean seasons.

“Japan’s timely contribution, totalling 1 304 tonnes of cereals, pulses and vegetable oil, will support food-insecure communities during the upcoming 2024-2025 lean season from October this year to March next year ensuring most vulnerable families receive essential assistance in time,” he said.

WFP country director Ms Francesca Erdelmann applauded Japan’s initiatives

“We appreciate the generosity of the Government of Japan, as this donation will significantly contribute to our efforts in alleviating hunger and improving the lives of those most in need. This contribution will allow us to assist more than 40 000 people over 3 months with cereals, pulses and vegetable oil as part of our lean season assistance,” she said.

Ms Erdelmann said the initiatives would go a long way to help the vulnerable communities, she said.

“Since 2021, Japan has helped us reach over 132 000 people across Zimbabwe through urban cash transfers, rural resilience programmes and lean season assistance.

“With the unwavering support of partners like Japan, we can confront the challenges, united in our commitment to leaving no one behind. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Japan for your steadfast solidarity and commitment to humanitarian and developmental causes.

“Your generosity is a beacon of hope for countless people, illuminating the path towards a future where we achieve zero hunger,” she said .

The country director said they have distributed the donation to four districts so far with more to come.