January commodity rices

05 Jan, 2023 - 00:01 0 Views
0 Comments
January commodity rices

The Herald

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 04 January 2022
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3
Small US$2-US$3
Medium US$4-US$5.5
Large US$6-US$7
Extra large US$7.50
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$8-US$13
Wooden box US$2-US$3.5
Plastic dish US$1-US$1.5
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$0.60
Covo/bundle US$2-US$3.5
Rape/bundle US$2
Tsunga/bundle US$2-US$2.5
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$10
Onions -bundle US$1
Muboora US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$25
Onions shallots US$0.50
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.50
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Lettuce head US$0.50
Ginger/kg US$1.50
Garlic/kg US$4-US$5
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin US$1-US$2
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom dried/pallet US$1.5-US$2
Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1-US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5
Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45
Madora 20 litre tin US$35-US$38
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20-US$25
Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2-US$2.50
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Fish Each US$1-US$8
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$15
Magogoya 60kg bag US$55-US$65
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Carrots 60kg US$60-US$70
Green pepper 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Cucumber 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Fine beans Bag U$5-US$10
Peas 20 litre tin US$40
Green mealies Dozen US$1.5- US$2.5
Masawu 5litre tin US$1-US$1.5
Matohwe 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5
Nyii 5litre tin US$5
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1
Apple box US$15-US$21
Avocado Single US$1 for 2/3
Banana crate US$10-US$12
Grapes US$13-US$15
Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$6.5-US$7
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18
Strawberry pallet US$1
Chilli pepper US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$15-US$16
Mango bucket US$3-US$4
Matamba Each US$0.10
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1- US$2
Leaches pallet US$1-US$2
Plum Box US$10-US$12
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$5-US$10
Lemon 20 litre tin US$3-US$4
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$30-US$35
Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$4-US$6
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$7-US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$10
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$16-US$20
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$2.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3-US$3.30
Eggs (large) crate US$3.50
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting