Janet Manyowa in glorious start to 2022

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Beyonce Knowles move away with your Coachella, someone else in little Zimbabwe has done it even better !!!

In 2018, Grammy award winner Beyonce hosted a “Coachella” musical show with a full band, dancers and drum majorettes, not forgetting the fashion statement.

The world went into a frenzy and social media went agog with her powerful lyrical content and choreography. Amazing!

Indeed, she owned 2018.

Then came January 1, 2022, somewhere in little Zimbabwe multi-award winner Janet Manyowa proved her grit as she successfully hosted the much awaited show — “A Night of Thanksgiving” — similar to Coachella. It was a first in the history of Zimbabwe and it will go into the annuls of history as a game changer.

The show was supposed to have happened weeks before but was postponed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Those who attended the event can testify that she ushered them into New Year in style, pomp and zest plus holy spirit.

The show was glorious. It was powered by Gateway Stream, live to those who failed to attend.

The stage-work was courtesy of Events Evolution.

Well, let’s start with the stage, I am sure the creative team took their time planning, seeing it one would not believe it was the popular Harare International Conference Centre.

Using the theme of nature, the stage had real life shrubs, trees and flowers backed by a giant screen which showcased a beautiful scenery of the jungle.

It was more like an awards show set up and one source said just like Beyonce, Janet likes to have her videos summed on stage thus when she performs you could visualise the video of the particular song.

As if this was not enough, her band wore the wildlife theme attire to match the stage work.

Janet she wore a shimmering glittering designer wear garment, obviously the goal was to be the centre of attraction and she nailed it.

The sound was unquestionably splendid; they took their time investing in the project and indeed it came out well.

The “Zadzisa” hit-maker brought the Churchill Pipe Band as she also performed which surprised the joyful crowd.

Her creativity is majestic as she was also joined by a choir clad in white robes like angels as she performed “Mutsvene” with South African based Takesure Zamar.

On the “Many Blessing” performance, she did what it is like in the video as she brought the dancers, the nature vibe and the icing on the cake was replacing the water with fire.

Yes, there was fire on stage and the crowd went wild. The highlight of the night was when she officially launched her new video “Vaudze”.

“My heart is full. Thank you everybody for a beautiful night of thanksgiving. God was Glorified,” she posted on her social media handles.

The show was supported by musicians such as Pastor G, Joyful Praise, WeNyasha, The Unveiled, Celebration Choir and Takesure Zamar who warmed the stage for Janet as they put up scintillating and electrifying performances.

The crowd could sing along tune after tune.

The event was hosted by radio personality Rebecca Muchenje affectionately known as Miss Becky K and Tawanda Raymond.

Some lucky fans walked away with gift vouchers and mobile phones as part of the Thanksgiving theme.

The event was held under the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions as it started at noon and ended at 8pm.