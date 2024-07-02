Janet Jackson to perform at DStv Delicious Festival in September

American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, Janet Jackson is set to headline the DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival alongside R&B artist, Jill Scott.

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival announced that it is back for its 11th edition.

In celebrating 30 years of creative freedom, the festival promises to be a memorable celebration of South Africa’s culture, history, and traditions. It will include great music, delicious food, and activities that represent South Africa’s diverse cultures.

Set to take place on 21 and 22 September in Johannesburg, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the iconic American artists will also be joined by world-renowned South African artists like Thandiswa Mazwai, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Focalistic, Soweto Gospel Choir and others.

The announcement that Jackson will be gracing South African stage to celebrate the country’s 30 years of democracy had fans of the legendary pop artist filled with excitement, taking to X to share their excitement.

X user @_uNeoM said she need to warm up her voice for the festival as she’s planning to sing on top of her voice to Jackson’s song.

“I need to start warming up my voice for ‘That’s the way love goes’ because l am going to sing at the top of my lungs!”