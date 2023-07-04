Jah Prayzah’s Germany show cancelled

Reginald Chirenje Arts Reporter

Afro-contemporary musician Jah Prayzah has announced that his much-hyped show dubbed ‘Afro Euro concert’ which was scheduled to take place this weekend in Germany has been cancelled.

The show featured Jah Prayzah as the main act supported by Kd Soundsystem, Lei Dai Dai, Godfatha Templeman, and Tanman among others was to be held at Trabrennham Bahrenfeld, Germany.

In a statement issued last night on his social media handles, the musician’s management confirmed that he will no longer be participating in the anticipated tour.

“Due to reasons beyond his control, involving unforeseen difficulties with the event organisation and venue.”

“Our much anticipated Germany concert in Bahrenfeld, Germany has been postponed. This has been due to factors outside our control”, he said.

However, the musician was apologetic and urged his fans who had prepared for a great performance from him not to lose hope on his music.

“As an artiste, it’s always my priority to connect with you through my music. I understand that many of you were excited and had made arrangements to join us at this concert. The decision to postpone the concert is not in my hands but I feel it’s important to share with you,” he added.