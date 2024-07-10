Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Tocky Vibes to light up Chibuku Neshamwari finals after-party

Arts Reporter

Superstars Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Tocky Vibes will perform at this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance finals after-party scheduled for Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on July 27.

Ten groups will be vying for the US$15 000 grand prize. To date, nine groups have made it through to the finals.

These are Mhande outfit (Mashonaland West), Dapurahunanzva Arts Ensemble (Manicaland), Culture Warriors (Harare), Dzimbahwe Nengoma (Mashonaland Central), Gango (Masvingo), Mkango Malawi Nyau Club (Midlands), Nyaungwe Dance Group (Mashonaland East), Bolamba (Matabeleland South) and Pezhuba Pachena (Matabeleland North).

The last round of preliminaries will take place at Pekhiwe Bar in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the after-party is promising fireworks as the trio hardly disappoints at such high-profile events.