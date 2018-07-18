Jah Prayzah for One Big Party

Arts Correspondent

Jah Prayzah will make his debut performance at PaDziva in Dzivaresekwa on July 28 at the One Big Party event.

One Big Party has brought life to Dzivaresekwa as many artistes have performed at the venue that is fast becoming popular with merrymakers.

The party brings together celebrities and fans that would be celebrating their birthdays in a certain month.

Jah Prayzah turned 31 on July 4 and he will be celebrating with fellow musicians and fans at the big party. All people that were born in July are free to attend the event and be showered with gifts and presents.

PaDziva owner Benjy Nyandoro said all is set for the big day.

“We have done the groundwork and many people from the area are happy with the move. We have done several shows before, but this one will be our biggest event. We want to bring best entertainment to PaDziva and we know Jah Prayzah will make a big statement,” said Nyandoro.

“For a long time, people from Dzivaresekwa and surrounding areas did not have an outdoor place for fun. PaDziva has brought that facility and it is exciting to note that most of the popular musicians will have performed at the place by the end of the year.”

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they are planning a big celebration with fans.

“We did not have a big show to celebrate Jah Prayah’s birthday. The July 28 show will be the party and people should come in their numbers to have fun with their icon.

“All music lovers that were born in July should come to the event. We will have fun on the day and we will bring the best as usual. It is our first time to perform at the place and we promise the best,” said Musahapaidze.