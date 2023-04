Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has slapped Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume with 3 years imprisonment after she found him guilty of inciting violence.

The magistrate found Ngarivhume guilty of inciting the public to join an illegal demonstration in 2020 through Twitter posts.

Mrs Chakanyuka in her ruling said the State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira managed to prove a prima facie case against Ngarivhume.